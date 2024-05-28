Brazil’S May Inflation Rises To 0.44%, Below Forecasts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In May, Brazil's National Consumer Price Index (IPCA-15) increased by 0.44%, up from April's 0.21%.
Despite the rise, this figure missed market analysts' prediction of 0.47%.
Interestingly, this is the lowest May inflation rate since 2021, which also saw a 0.44% increase.
In comparison, last year's May rate was higher at 0.51%. This year, the IPCA-15 has climbed by 2.12%.
Over the past twelve months, it recorded a 3.7% increase, slightly down from 3.77% in April.
The IBGE reported that eight out of nine groups of goods and services saw positive results in May.
Notably, Health and Personal Care rose by 1.07%, contributing 0.14 percentage points, and Transportation grew by 0.77%, adding 0.16 points.
Other variations ranged from a decrease of 0.44% in Household Items to a 0.66% increase in Clothing.
In Health and Personal Care, pharmaceutical products had the biggest impact, rising 2.06%.
This increase followed a price hike of up to 4.5% for medications, effective from March 31.
Additionally, personal hygiene items accelerated from 0.29% in April to 0.87% in May, mainly due to a 1.98% rise in perfume prices.
May Inflation Rises to 0.44%, Below Forecasts
In the Transportation sector, gasoline prices went up by 1.9%, and airline tickets soared by 6.04%.
Ethanol rose by 4.70%, diesel by 0.37%, while vehicular gas prices fell by 0.11%.
In the Food and Beverages group, at-home food costs rose by 0.22% in May.
Contributing to this were price hikes in onions (up 16.05%), ground coffee (up 2.78%), and long-life milk (up 1.94%).
However, carioca beans dropped by 5.36%, fruit prices fell by 1.89%, rice by 1.25%, and meat by 0.72%.
Background
On the other hand, Brazil's Producer Price Index (IPP) experienced a notable rise of 0.74% in April.
This marked the third consecutive month of gains, signaling subtle yet significant shifts in the country's industrial landscape.
Despite a previous year's overall decline of 3.08%, April's increase of wholesale inflation contributed to a modest annual growth of 0.99%.
Brazil's Producer Price Index (IPP) tracks price changes received by domestic producers, reflecting wholesale inflation.
Sector performances varied. The paper and cellulose industry led with a surge of 3.99%, while pharmaceuticals also rose by 2.10%.
MENAFN28052024007421016031ID1108267618
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.