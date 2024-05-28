Record-Breaking Student Turnout For ACEE Stock Market Game

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ritta McLaughlin, FINRA Investor Education Foundation presenting award to Mountain Sky Middle School 1st place Middle School Fall Division of The Stock Market Game.

Adriana Delgado, Wells Fargo, presents 4th-6th Grade Division – Yearlong Stock Market Game: Fireside Elementary, Paradise Valley Unified District award.

Dr. Justin Pierce, Valley Spinal Care, presents 9th-12th Grade Division – Yearlong Stock Market Game: Valley Vista High School, Dysart Unified District award.

As the school year concludes, the Arizona Council on Economic Education celebrates a record-breaking surge in participation for the SIFMA Stock Market Game.

- Rita McLaughlin, Director of FINRA's Investor Education FoundationGLENDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the school year draws to a close, the air is filled with announcements of athletic awards, scholarship recipients, and graduation celebrations. Among these commendable achievements, the Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is proud to celebrate a milestone of its own – a record-breaking year for the SIFMA Stock Market Game, with a remarkable 30% increase in participation. This surge reflects the program's growing impact, fueled by the strong support of the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.This celebration is particularly significant as it underscores the value of financial literacy and economic empowerment through education. While athletics impart essential life skills such as dedication, resilience, and determination, the Stock Market Game offers students a competitive edge through the mastery of critical thinking, calculated risk, and understanding impact of current events on investments.At the recent ACEE Learning to Save and Invest ceremony held at Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona, Rita McLaughlin, Community Outreach Director of FINRA's Investor Education Foundation stated,“The Stock Market Game is a gift that keeps on giving. Students who master financial concepts like stocks, bonds, and diversification are decades ahead of most adults entering the workforce and planning for retirement.”The ACEE SIFMA Stock Market Game program engaged nearly 8,000 students from grades 4 to 12 across Arizona, representing every corner of the state. Sixty-eight percent of the students were from Title 1 schools, underscoring the program's reach to underserved communities and creating an opportunity for equitable access to economic education. More than 200 Arizona students and teachers were honored for their accomplishments. Highlighted winners include:7-8th Grade Division – Fall Stock Market Game: Mountain Sky Junior High, Washington Elementary District4th-6th Grade Division – Yearlong Stock Market Game: Fireside Elementary, Paradise Valley Unified District9th-12th Grade Division – Yearlong Stock Market Game: Valley Vista High School, Dysart Unified DistrictWith ACEE and SIFMA, learning does not end when school is out! ACEE is inviting teachers and parents to have students participate in the SIFMA Foundation's nationwide Stock Market Game, available for free this summer. From June 17 through August 9, student teams from all grade levels can learn the ins and outs of investing and compete for prizes, including trophies, exclusive SMG swag bags, and cash rewards up to $250. For more information and to register your team, visit ACEE's Stock Market Game page.Join us in fostering financial literacy and economic empowerment for the next generation of financially savvy individuals.The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills.

MONICA MARTINEZ

Arizona Council on Economic Education

+1 480-368-8020

...

2024 ACEE Learning to Save and Invest Awards Ceremony