Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market To Register Incremental Growth By 2034, Asserts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

NEVADA, LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

DelveInsight's“Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report:

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

In February 2024, Allecra Therapeutics disclosed that EXBLIFEP (cefepime/enmetazobactam) received approval from the US FDA for treating complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs), which encompass pyelonephritis, among patients aged 18 and above.

In February 2024, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals and Melinta Therapeutics revealed that the US FDA delivered a Complete Response Letter (CRL) concerning the New Drug Application (NDA) for cefepime-taniborbactam, currently under evaluation as a prospective therapy for adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis instigated by susceptible gram-negative microorganisms.

In the 7MM, the most significant number of age-specific cases of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) was identified in the 65–84 age bracket, totaling approximately 4,000,000 cases in 2023. In contrast, the age group of 0–17 years exhibited the lowest number of cases, estimated at around 90,000.

In Japan, around 200,000 newly diagnosed cases of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI) stemmed from uncomplicated UTI (uUTI) in 2023.

In 2023, more than 1,000,000 newly diagnosed cases of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI) transitioned to complicated UTI (cUTI) across the 7MM, with a projected increase anticipated throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

The highest number of complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) cases in the United States were reported among individuals aged 65 to 84 years, followed by those aged 85 years and older.

In 2023, the number of age-specific cUTI cases was lowest in the 0–17 years age group, with around 40,000 cases reported in the US.

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Companies: Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Locus Biosciences, Forest Laboratories, Allecra, Xiangbei Welman Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Mepha Ltd., Pinnacle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bionorica SE, and others

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies: Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994), Cefepime/zidebactam (WCK-5222), Cefepime/taniborbactam, Gepotidacin, LBP-EC01, Ceftaroline fosamil and NXL104 (q8h), cefepime/AAI101 combination, Piperacillin Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium, Cipro XR (Ciprofloxacin, BAYQ3939), Nitrofurantoin, PP4001, Canephron® N, and others

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Complicated Urinary Tract Infection pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market dynamics.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Overview

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (UTIs) are infections that can occur anywhere in the urinary tract, which includes the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra. However, they most commonly affect the lower urinary tract, which includes the bladder and the urethra.

Get a Free sample for the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:



Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Prevalent Cases of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Complicated Urinary Tract Infection epidemiology trends @ Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology Forecast

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies and Key Companies

Gepotidacin: GlaxoSmithKline

LBP-EC01: Locus Biosciences

Ceftaroline fosamil and NXL104 (q8h): Forest Laboratories

cefepime/AAI101 combination: Allecra

Piperacillin Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium: Xiangbei Welman Pharmaceutical

Cipro XR (Ciprofloxacin, BAYQ3939): Bayer

Nitrofurantoin: Mepha Ltd.

PP4001: Pinnacle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Canephron® N: Bionorica SE

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Drivers

Rising use of urinary catheters and other drainage devices is likely to offer an uptick in cUTI treatment market growth as patients using urinary catheters are more likely to acquire cUTI.

Rising demand for antibiotics since antibiotics are the only treatment for cUTI and UTIs.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Barriers

Currently, there is a lack high pitency approved antibiotic drug for oral use, so first-ever FDA approval for oral drugs will provide a first-mover advantage.

Increase in the number of mergers/acquisitions and collaborations among companies to develop safe and effective drugs will accelerate the market growth.

Scope of the Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Companies: Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Locus Biosciences, Forest Laboratories, Allecra, Xiangbei Welman Pharmaceutical, Bayer, Mepha Ltd., Pinnacle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bionorica SE, and others

Key Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapies: Tebipenem Pivoxil Hydrobromide (SPR994), Cefepime/zidebactam (WCK-5222), Cefepime/taniborbactam, Gepotidacin, LBP-EC01, Ceftaroline fosamil and NXL104 (q8h), cefepime/AAI101 combination, Piperacillin Sodium and Sulbactam Sodium, Cipro XR (Ciprofloxacin, BAYQ3939), Nitrofurantoin, PP4001, Canephron® N, and others

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Therapeutic Assessment: Complicated Urinary Tract Infection current marketed and Complicated Urinary Tract Infection emerging therapies

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Dynamics: Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market drivers and Complicated Urinary Tract Infection market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Complicated Urinary Tract Infection companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Clinical Trials and Treatment

Table of Contents

1. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

3. SWOT analysis of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

4. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Disease Background and Overview

7. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Complicated Urinary Tract Infection

9. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Unmet Needs

11. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Emerging Therapies

12. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Drivers

16. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Barriers

17. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Appendix

18. Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here