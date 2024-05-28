K.C. Treasures Bounce House Rentals Expands Services In Fort Smith, AR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fort Smith residents can now elevate their events with K.C. Treasures Bounce House Rentals' premier selection of bounce houses and party essentials.

FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- K.C. Treasures Bounce House Rentals , a prominent provider of party and event equipment, is excited to announce the expansion of its services in Fort Smith, AR. The company now offers a wide range of bounce house rentals and other party essentials, ensuring that local events are filled with fun and entertainment.

As a trusted leader in party rentals, K.C. Treasures provides an extensive selection of high-quality inflatables, including bounce houses, water slides, and obstacle courses, along with tents, tables and chairs and foam machines. With the party season on the horizon, these rentals are poised to become the centerpiece of family gatherings, community events, and celebrations throughout Fort Smith.

The expanded inventory includes a diverse array of bounce houses, each designed to cater to different preferences and event sizes. From large, exhilarating inflatables for teenagers and adults to smaller, safer options for young children, K.C. Treasures ensures every guest can enjoy their event. Each piece of equipment is constructed from top-quality materials, engineered for both safety and durability, providing a worry-free experience for party-goers.

Chris Bay, the owner of K.C. Treasures Bounce House Rentals is thrilled about the expansion: "We are excited to bring our premier party rental services to Fort Smith, AR. Our goal is to make every event memorable with our diverse range of high-quality bounce houses and party equipment ."

K.C. Treasures is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of safety and cleanliness. The company has implemented stringent sanitization protocols, including thorough cleaning before and after each rental. Additionally, all staff members are trained in the setup and operation of the equipment, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for every client.

In addition to its wide range of bounce houses, K.C. Treasures offers comprehensive event support, from initial planning to final execution. Their services include consultations to determine the best fit for the venue and the event's theme, making the planning process smooth and stress-free. This customer-centric approach has made K.C. Treasures a preferred provider in Fort Smith.

Beyond bounce houses, K.C. Treasures continues to offer a diverse assortment of party rentals, such as water slides, obstacle courses, and interactive games. This makes K.C. Treasures a one-stop solution for all party entertainment needs.

Residents of Fort Smith and surrounding areas are invited to visit the K.C. Treasures Bounce House Rentals website at for more information on the new bounce house rentals, view detailed descriptions, and reserve equipment for their next event.

