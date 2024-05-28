School Of Humanity Achieves Full Accreditation From WASC, Elevating Innovative Education Globally

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



From Vision to Reality: School of Humanity's Accreditation Validates Its Unique Educational Philosophy

FLORIDA, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2024 - School of Humanity, the award-winning online high school renowned for its innovative approach to education, proudly announces its attainment of full accreditation status from the Western Association of Schools & Colleges (WASC) on a six-year cycle, marking a significant milestone in educational innovation.The Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) has long been recognized as a leading accrediting body, providing accreditation to public and private universities, colleges, secondary, and elementary schools in both the United States and around the world.This prestigious accreditation solidifies School of Humanity's position as a trailblazer in the field of education, breaking boundaries and shattering traditional learning paradigms. By prioritizing real-world projects, personalized learning, and whole-human development over exams and memorization, the school has redefined the standards of high school education.'We are thrilled to receive accreditation from WASC, a testament to our unwavering commitment to reimagining high school education to better serve the next generation,' said Raya Bidshahri, Founder and CEO of School of Humanity. 'This achievement underscores the significance of our vision and validates our unique approach to nurturing global citizens who are equipped to make a positive impact on the world.'With learners and alumni spanning over 30 countries across 5 continents, School of Humanity has become a beacon of pioneering education. The accreditation from WASC signifies not only recognition but also the endorsement of the school's vision for future-focused learning.At School of Humanity, learners embark on a journey of discovery, engaging in real-world challenges under the mentorship of industry experts. Learners participate in inspiring project-based skill units and charting a personalized flourishing path to cultivate their sense of purpose. Learners also benefit from termly internships with pioneering organizations, purpose-driven career and university advisory sessions conducted weekly, and a vibrant global community that fosters meaningful connections and friendships across continents.The school is proud to be a strategic partner of EiM Global, an education provider based in Singapore with 11,000+ learners, which led the seed investment round in the school in 2022. 'EiM wholeheartedly supports School of Humanity's efforts to deliver a globally accessible and enriching high school experience,' said Karen Yung, co-founder of EiM Global. 'This achievement aligns perfectly with our commitment to inspire generations of learners and enable education through innovation to be at the cutting edge.''As we celebrate this milestone, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering innovation, creativity, and humanity in our students,' added Raya. 'This accreditation is not just an acknowledgment of our past achievements but also a catalyst for education towards human progress.'For more information about School of Humanity and its accredited programs, please visit .Hashtag: #SchoolofHumanity #EiMGlobal

About School of Humanity





School of Humanity is an award-winning online high school where we learn by having a positive impact on the world. Instead of exams, we learn through real-world projects. Instead of a standardized curriculum, we learn through personalized learning. Instead of memorization, we focus on whole-human development. With learners and alumni from over 30 countries across 5 continents, we are the high school for the world.



About EiM Global

Education in Motion (EiM) aspires to be the global leader in pioneering education for a sustainable future, inspiring generations of learners to Live Worldwise. Its diverse portfolio is united by a strong common commitment to innovative education that nurtures students who can make a positive impact for people and the planet. EiM scales learnings, opportunities and resources across its diverse family, enabling each of its brands to be at the cutting edge. Today, EiM's portfolio includes Dulwich College International, Dulwich International High School, Sherfield School, Dehong , Green School International, Hochalpines Institut Ftan AG, Ignite and Wo Hui Mandarin; together, they are inspiring a learning community more than 11,000-strong.



