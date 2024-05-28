Ahmad Tea & Sangla Foods Introduce The Exquisite London Blend In Malaysia

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - Ahmad Tea, the renowned global tea brand, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its latest creation, the London Blend, in the vibrant tea market of Malaysia. This exceptional blend is crafted with precision and passion, embodying the timeless elegance and versatile essence of English tea culture.Malaysia has a longstanding tradition of enjoying tea, and the London Blend will undoubtedly add a touch of sophistication to this beloved ritual. Whether it's a morning pick-me-up, an afternoon indulgence, or an elegant evening accompaniment, the London Blend promises to elevate every tea-drinking experience.Ahmad Tea's London Blend stands out from other tea varieties due to its exceptional versatility. Customers can savour the rich and robust flavour with a touch of milk, indulge in the refreshing twist with a squeeze of lemon, or experience the unique pleasures of the local favourite - teh tarik.The London Blend is skilfully balanced using an assortment of hand-picked tea leaves sourced from the finest tea-growing regions. The result is a magical symphony of flavours that will captivate the senses of tea connoisseurs and novices alike.Breaking away from the notion that premium quality demands a hefty price tag, the London Blend is expertly crafted to offer tea enthusiasts a delightful experience without compromising on taste or quality.This value-oriented approach makes the London Blend a standout option among other tea selections in the Malaysian market.Amir Bagheri, the Business Development Manager for Ahmad Tea, is excited to announce the launch of the London Blend in Malaysia. 'We are thrilled to introduce our London Blend in Malaysia,' Amir stated. 'Our goal is to inspire the love of tea and contribute to the appreciation of tea culture across the world. We are confident that tea lovers in Malaysia will appreciate the sophistication and exceptional taste that the London Blend brings. With its unique flavours and exquisite quality, the London Blend offers a luxurious tea experience at an affordable price.'Ahmad Tea's London Blend is imported to Malaysia by Sangla Foods Sdn Bhd and will be available in leading hypermarkets and select speciality stores across Malaysia. Customers can also purchase it online at the following sites:Ken Siow, Sangla Foods' Managing Director, expressed his excitement about the new addition to the Malaysian market: 'Through our long-standing partnership with Ahmad Tea, we are proud to introduce the London Blend to tea enthusiasts in Malaysia. At Sangla Foods, our passion lies in infusing the world's finest flavours into Malaysia, and now, we are delighted to unveil the magnificent London Blend. With its strong flavours and versatility, we believe that the London Blend will elevate the tea-drinking experience for Malaysian consumers.'Ahmad Tea and Sangla Foods invite all tea enthusiasts to embark on a journey of taste and indulge in the sheer pleasure that the London Blend offers.Hashtag: #AhmadTeaMalaysia #Food #Beverage

About Sangla Foods Sdn Bhd

Sangla Foods Sdn Bhd, a leading supplier of food and beverage products in Malaysia, shares Ahmad Tea's passion for exceptional quality and customer satisfaction. As the exclusive distributor of Ahmad Tea in Malaysia, Sangla Foods is committed to bringing the unparalleled taste and experience of this remarkable blend to tea lovers across the country.

With a wide range of products sourced from reputable and renowned brands worldwide, Sangla Foods is committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and enhancing the culinary experience in Malaysia.

About Ahmad Tea

Ahmad Tea, established in London in 1986, has grown to become an internationally recognised premium tea brand. Reputed for its commitment to quality and excellence, Ahmad Tea is enjoyed by millions of tea lovers worldwide. With a wide range of tea selections, Ahmad Tea remains dedicated to inspiring the love of tea that brings people together and creates memorable moments.

