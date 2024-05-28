Ground Breaking Sino-U.S. International Asia Veterinary Conference & Exhibition Sponsors, Speakers & Exhibitors Announced

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - The sponsors, speakers and exhibitors who have committed to attend and participate at the ground breaking first international veterinary conference and exhibition sponsored by China's leading veterinary associations and America's leading conference organizer at the inaugural annual International Asia Veterinary Conference & Exhibition that will be launched at Asia World-Expo in Hong Kong, on August 13-15, 2024, were announced at a press briefing held at the Foreign Correspondents Club.

'The IAVC is another Hong Kong first,' said Dr. Pauline Taylor, director and principal of Pets Central Veterinary Academy ('PCVA'), the organizer of the conference and exhibition.

'China Veterinary Association, China's top veterinary association, together with 22 China regional veterinary associations, and America's Viticus Group, one of the world's leading veterinary education conference organizers, are co-sponsoring a veterinary conference in Hong Kong that brings together for the first time world-class veterinary specialist speakers, sponsors and exhibitors, with thousands of veterinarians from China and Asia, interacting, meeting, learning and teaching their counterparts from North America and Europe,' added Dr. Taylor.

There will be three days of lectures and workshops. The confirmed speakers and presenters are: Drs. Gad Baneth (DVM, PhD, Diplomate ECVCP), David Coyle (BVSc (Hons), MACVSc), Dan Fletcher (DVM, PhD, DACVECC), Simon Harrus (DVM, PhD, diplomate ECVCP), Rebekah Mack (DVM, DACVIM-SAIM), Ran Nivy (DVM, diplomate ECVIM), Dan Ohad (DVM, DACVS, DECVS), Anthony Pease (DVM, MS, DACVR), Kersti Seksel (BVSc (Hons), MRCVS MA (Hons), FANZCVS, DACVB, DECAWBM, FAVA, Kurt Verkest (BVSc (Hons), BVBiol, MANZCVS, PhD, and Peter Weinstein (DVM, MBA).

The lectures will be held from 9 a.m. to 6.p.m. each day, which includes a daily two hour lunch break.

Dr. Xinyi 'Eric' Yu, president of the Shenzhen Pet Medical Association, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of National Pet Medical Industry Conference, and Director of 600 hospital group Ringpai Pet Hospital Management Co. Ltd, said: 'We veterinarians, in China and the veterinary associations I represent, are delighted that we can be part of this inaugural landmark International Asia Veterinary Conference and Exhibition, bringing the best of China veterinarians together with the best of the West, and look forward to bringing more international conferences to China.'

Conference and Exhibition sponsors and exhibitors include the American-based Veterinary Information Network (VIN), a 55,000 plus global veterinary network. Dr. Kurt Verkest, a director of PCVA, speaker at the conference, and associate editor in oncology on VIN, proudly announced, 'I am delighted after all these years of working in Hong Kong at Pets Central, while providing and managing the tele-veterinary consultations between our Vets Central, global veterinary specialist network, Pets Central Veterinary Network in China, and working with Dr. Anthony Pease, chief veterinary medical officer at Viticus Group, and Dr. Paul Pion, founder of VIN, and its members as a consulting oncologist, everyone I have been working with the last few years, including fellow professionals, sponsors and supporters in Hong Kong and globally FINALLY WELCOME all together here in Hong Kong!'

Sponsors and exhibitors include Zoetis, Royal Canin, Hills, IDEXX, Ringpai Pet Hospitals, Ringpu Bio-Technologies, numerous China manufacturers of veterinary medical tools, products, and equipment, ranging from bandages, scalpels, to CT-Scans and MRIs.

Dr. Anthony Pease, chief veterinary medical officer of Viticus Group based in Las Vegas, who had given a live tele-education lecture on tele-radiology on April 25, as part of PCVA's monthly live-lecture series to PCVN veterinarians in China, on the Vets Central tele-vet platform, is also a speaker at IAVC, and echoed Drs. Taylor and Verkest: 'As the organizer of the nearly-century old WVC Annual Conference and one the largest veterinary education conferences in the United States, we at Viticus Group are truly excited to be growing and expanding our veterinary conference and education footprint from Las Vegas to Hong Kong a first for us as well.'

'We see Hong Kong as the gateway and bridge for veterinary care, education and welfare to the rest of Mainland China, where we hope to grow with PCVA, IAVC, and fellow China veterinary association sponsors,' Dr. Pease added.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority is donating 100 round trip tickets to veterinarians from China, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Singapore who attend IAVC.

Cathay is the official air carrier for the conference and exhibition, offering discounts to attendees.

Hong Kong Tourism Board is proudly supporting the first IAVC 2024 event. 'We are excited to see the inception of industry-leading annual veterinary conference and exhibition staged in Hong Kong. The city's solid fundamentals, excellent connectivity and professional standing of veterinary medicine makes the city the perfect a perfect host for the event to gather Mainland and global veterinary experts for exchanging knowledges under one roof,' said Kenneth Wong, General Manager, MICE and Cruise Division, Hong Kong Tourism Board.

'Asia World-Expo sits at the heart of China's fast-growing Greater Bay Area, an internationally well-connected meeting point for veterinarians around the world to gather for latest developments, we are keen to see the growth of the veterinary industry and provide all delegates a premier platform exploring the rich potential,' said Ms Irene Chan, CEO of Asia World-Expo.

'We're thrilled about this conference and exhibition, uniting global veterinary experts in vibrant Hong Kong, the ideal center point to bridge the international market and China. This pivotal event provides a unique platform to boost knowledge exchange, drive innovation, and foster industry growth,' said Ms. Culsin Li, professional event organizer of IAVC, and founder & managing director of Baobab Tree Event Management Co., Ltd.

Pets Central Veterinary Academy