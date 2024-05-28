Membrane Labs Appoints Carlos Hawker As Head Of Business Development And Growth

(MENAFN- Pressat) Miami, FL – [May 28, 2024] – Membrane Labs is excited to announce the appointment of Carlos Hawker as its new Head of Business Development and Growth. Carlos brings a wealth of experience from leading financial institutions and will shape Membrane's strategic growth initiatives as the company scales.

Carlos joins Membrane from XBTO and has previously held senior executive roles at HSBC, BlackRock, and other notable investment managers and trading venues. His expertise spans global business development, distribution, capital raising, and corporate operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Carlos to the Membrane team,” said Carson Cook, CEO of Membrane Labs.“His extensive experience in both TradFi and the digital asset markets will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and client base. His strategic vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize crypto settlement and lifecycle management for spot, lending, and derivatives.”

Carlos holds Master's degrees in Banking, Finance, and Corporate Law and a Certificate in Negotiation and Leadership, with decades of experience in the financial sector.

“This is a very exciting time to join a rapidly growing company such as Membrane,” said Carlos.“With the market shifting towards increased transaction volumes and the recovery of the lending market, Membrane's technology has the potential to transform the way institutions manage their digital assets. I look forward to driving business growth and capital-raising efforts to solidify Membrane's leadership in the industry.”

Michael Ashby, advisor for Membrane and newly appointed CEO of Algoquant, formerly Head of Digital Assets at P72, added,“Membrane is definitely on to something significant. Carlos's growth vision is unique and prioritizes the needs of every client, reinforcing Membrane's goal to continue growing and establish leadership in the industry.”

Membrane Labs has recently expanded its team with strategic hires in the USA, Singapore, and the UK, further strengthening its global presence. The addition of Carlos is a testament to Membrane's commitment to building a robust and innovative infrastructure for digital asset lifecycle management technology in lending, spot, and derivatives.

