38 Minors Engaged In Begging, Child Labour Rescued In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Thirty-eight minors engaged in begging and child labour were rescued here by the district administration, officials said on Tuesday.
The Jammu district administration recently launched a drive to rehabilitate children in street situations, including those engaged in child labour and begging, an official spokesman said.ADVERTISEMENT
In an effort led by District Child Protection Officer Mamta Rajput, 38 children, who were found begging or employed in business establishments including hotels and 'dhabas', were rescued in coordination with their parents., the spokesman said.
These children have been enrolled in the Aadhaar database and will be soon admitted into the formal education system, he said.
Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya has constituted a task force and announced a strict stance against all forms of child exploitation.
He has mandated stringent action, including cancellation of the registration of business establishments found forcing children to work in 'dhabas' or initiation of appropriate criminal action against those trafficking or forcing children into begging.
The district administration has also appealed to the public to report instances of child abuse, trafficking, or any other form of child exploitation to the district child protection unit or childline by calling 1098.
