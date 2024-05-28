Israeli Occupation Kills 46, Injures 120 In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, May 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed 46 Palestinians and injured 110 others during the past 24 hours, Palestinian health authorities said on Tuesday.

In a press release, it added the occupation carried five massacres against Palestinian families in Gaza and the number of bodies under the rubble is still unidentified, noting that the death toll reached 36,096 and 81,136 injures since October 7.

The health authorities reported that hospitals and medical centers in Rafah are destroyed or out of service expect Tal Al-Sultan Health Centre.

The Palestinian president's spokesperson, Nabil Abu Rudeineh said to the Palestinian TV, that they hold the US is responsible for the aggression in Rafah and Gaza Strip by the occupation forces. (end)

