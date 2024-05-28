Kuwait Cabinet Approves Decree Forming Central Agency For Public Tenders Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait Cabinet, during its weekly meeting Tuesday chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, approved a draft decree forming the Central Agency for Public Tenders Board of Directors.

During the meeting, the cabinet was briefed by the Minister of Public Works and the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan on the railway connection project between Kuwait and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The cabinet stressed the importance of the project, which will contribute to organizing and activating sustainable railway connectivity and enhance trade exchange and economic growth between the two countries.

Kuwait's Cabinet also approved two draft decrees abolishing Law No. (40) of 1966 regarding mayors, abolishing the decree establishing the National Security Service, and submitting them to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On the other hand, the Kuwaiti cabinet expressed condolences to the Iranian leadership and people on the demise of Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hussein Amir Abdolahyan.

The cabinet congratulated the newly appointed Head of the State Audit Bureau, Issam Salem Al-Roumi on the new post, wishing him success. (end)

