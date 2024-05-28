Kuwait's ABK Group In Egypt Named Best Retail Bank - MEED

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Al-Ahli United Bank Group (ABK) has been awarded as the best retail bank in Egypt, according to the Middle East Business Intelligence (MEED).

This distinction is the result of ABK's "excellence" in the retail banking sector, the bank said in a statement, quoting the chairman of its Egypt branch Hussain Marafi as saying that the award is a testament to the bank's commitment in setting a "precedent" when dealing with banking services.

Expressing his pride over the accolade, he said the bank routinely alters its plans and strategies in a bid to keep growth and revenue on an upward trajectory, which subsequently helps meet the daily needs of the bank's clientele, he underlined.

On the award bestowed upon it by MEED amid a lavish ceremony held in Dubai, he said it was a "testament" to the growing regional presence of Kuwait's Ahli Group, which proves that the bank has now garnered the "trust" of global institutions, citing the award as the latest in a string of accomplishments ABK has seen.

Echoing his sentiments, chief executive Khaled Al-Salawi said that the award proves that the bank has found success in its efforts to further expand its clientele, underling such innovative and creative measures are a work in progress.

The award comes as part of ABK's expansion plans and strategies, which includes a flourishing digital drive, he said, against the backdrop of a sharp increase of the bank's first-quarter profit, added the statement. (end)

