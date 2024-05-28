Kuwait FM Receives Call From Iranian Acting Foreign Minister

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call Tuesday from Iranian Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri. Both sides touched on the bilateral ties between the two countries during the call and the latest regional and global events. (end) aa

