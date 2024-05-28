Closing Arguments Begin Amid Trump Hush Money Trial

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 28 (KUNA) -- Donald Trump's lawyers and New York City prosecutors began their closing arguments on Tuesday in a bid to bring closure to the former US president's historic criminal trial.

The closing arguments should pave the way for the jury to start deliberations on Wednesday, while Trump, who is accused of falsifying business records to save his 2016 election bid, has called the proceedings "a very dangerous day for America."

The former US president is also dealing with separate court cases that accuse him of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 elections, while another case in Florida accuses him of mishandling classified information after leaving office.

While the matter shouldn't jeopardize his November presidential bid in an election rematch with Democrat Joe Biden, , Trump faces up to four years in prison if found guilty. (end)

