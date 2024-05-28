Kuwait's Health Strategy Keeps Abreast Of WHPA's - Envoy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Nasser Abdullah Al-Hayen said Tuesday the Vision 2035 of his country materializes deep belief that public health is a basic right for every human being.

"The health strategy of the State of Kuwait aims to realize the concept of health for all in keeping with the new strategy of the World Health Professions Alliance (WHPA)," he said in a speech to 77th World Health Assembly of the World Medical Association (WMA) being held in Geneva.

Kuwait's health strategy seeks to provide comprehensive and integrated healthcare for all segments of the society covering all age categories, regardless of their social or economic backgrounds or nationalities, in a fair and equitable way, Ambassador Al-Hayen affirmed.

"Kuwait plays a noticeable role in providing healthcare and backing the public health on the regional scale in a sustainable way in several countries.

"The State of Kuwait also takes part in international humanitarian programs through helping provide effective support to the combat against communicable and non-communicable diseases in vulnerable communities," he pointed out.

On the situation in Gaza Strip, Ambassador Al-Hayen condemned the Israeli occupation forces for targeting the health facilities in defiance of the global attempts to "halt the criminal war on Gaza."

Regretting the tragic situation in Gaza, he urged the international community, notably the UN Security Council, to shoulder their responsibility for halting the atrocity in Gaza, restoring peace, and ensuring Gazans' access to healthcare.

Ambassador Al-Hayen reaffirmed Kuwait's support to the efforts aiming to restore peace in the Middle East on the basis of the two-state vision for establishing an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and with Jerusalem as its capital city.

On Sunday, May 26, on the eve of the 77th World Health Assembly, WHPA launched its new strategy, calling for the health professions and key stakeholders to work together towards sustainable health workforces and strengthened health systems.

The strategy, launched at a reception in Geneva celebrating the Alliance's 25th anniversary, aims to invigorate the WHPA's role as the only alliance bringing the expertise and concerns of the key health professions to the international stage. (end)

