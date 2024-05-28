HIP Video Promo Presents: May Fall Premieres New Music Video Under Cover On Essentiallypop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

May Fall fuses vintage and modern vibes together in his brand new single "Under Cover"

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- May Fall, a talented musician from Israel, embarked on his musical journey at the young age of 7, driven by an unwavering dream of becoming a rock star. Starting in a rock band, he spent years pursuing this passion, pouring heart and soul into creating music. However, after an album didn't perform as expected a decade ago, he took a step back to reevaluate the role of music in his life. This period of introspection was crucial, allowing him to delve into his personal experiences and understand his true artistic voice. During this time, May Fall readjusted his creative process, leading to the formation of May Fall. With a refined approach, he seamlessly integrates introspective themes and fresh perspectives into his music, offering listeners a unique blend of emotional depth and sonic innovation.

"Under Cover" explores the challenge of keeping up appearances while dealing with hidden struggles, combining upbeat electronic rhythms with deep emotional themes. With its layered synths and expressive vocals, the song highlights the fear of revealing one's true self. The inspiration behind the song and video stems from May Fall's desire to connect deeply with the audience, exploring themes of loneliness and empathy. Fans can look forward to more innovative work from May Fall, with the third single from the upcoming Submerge EP set to be the next release. This song and the forthcoming EP mark a significant milestone in his artistic journey, promising an engaging exploration of personal and universal themes.

The“Under Cover” music video is a visual journey that mirrors May Fall's personal and artistic evolution. The video starts with a moment of self-reflection, as May Fall washes his face, symbolizing a fresh start and the beginning of a new journey. As he steps out into the streets of Tel Aviv, the video captures the vibrancy and complexity of urban life. Shot at a hotel and bar in Tel Aviv, the video employs an 80's aesthetic with a modern twist, reflecting the song's mix of straightforward 80s influences and indie elements.

