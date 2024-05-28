Attorney Samantha Mccarthy Of Mccarthy Law, Honored With Pro Bono Publico Award By The Rhode Island Bar Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attorney McCarthy, Honored with Pro Bono Publico Award

- Samantha McCarthy, Esq GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- McCarthy Law is thrilled to announce that Attorney Samantha McCarthy has been awarded the prestigious Pro Bono Publico Award by the Rhode Island Bar Association. This honor is bestowed in recognition of her outstanding commitment to providing free legal services to those in need and her exceptional contributions to the community.Attorney McCarthy's dedication to pro bono work has a significant impact on countless lives, ensuring that legal services are accessible to all, regardless of their financial circumstances. Her tireless efforts have encompassed a wide range of legal issues, from representing low-income individuals in guardianship proceedings to providing guidance and legal documents for critical matters impacting underserved communities.“We are incredibly proud of Samantha's achievement and her unwavering commitment to serving our community,” said Daphne Hamilton, Associate Attorney at McCarthy Law.“Her work exemplifies the core values of our firm, and this award is a testament to her passion for serving others and ensuring legal services are accessible to all who are in need.”The Rhode Island Bar Association's Pro Bono Publico Award is presented annually to attorneys who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to providing pro bono legal services. Attorney McCarthy's receipt of this award highlights her exemplary service and her role as a leader in the legal community.In addition to her pro bono work, Attorney McCarthy is known for her expertise in Elder Law, Estate Planning, and Residential Real Estate, where she has successfully represented clients in complex cases with compassion and professionalism. Her comprehensive legal knowledge, combined with her deep sense of empathy, has earned her a renowned reputation among clients and peers alike.“I am extremely honored to receive the Pro Bono Publico Award,” said Attorney McCarthy.McCarthy Law is committed to continuing its tradition of public service and advocacy, inspired by the remarkable achievements of attorneys like Samantha McCarthy. The firm congratulates her on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to her continued contributions to the legal community.For more information, please contact:Daphne Hamilton, Esq.Associate AttorneyMcCarthy Law401-541-5540...About McCarthy Law:McCarthy Law is a premier elder law, estate planning, and residential real estate firm based in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. With a team of experienced attorneys, the firm provides personalized legal solutions to help clients protect their assets, plan for the future, and ensure their wishes are honored.

