Galloway Alumni And Supporters For Preservation (GASP) Challenge City Demolition Plans With New Preservation Proposal

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a bid to save the historic Gresham Building overlooking Chastain Park from impending demolition, Galloway School alumni and preservationists have introduced a feasible architectural preservation strategy to the Galloway School Administration. The Galloway School, a prestigious Atlanta private school, had listed the Gresham Building on the National Register of Historic Places only ten years ago. The proposed strategy aims to preserve the Gresham building as part of Galloway's expansion plan and to halt the demolition sought by the school's current administration, ahead of the critical votes scheduled for June 4th and 6th, 2024.Founded by military veteran and progressive educator Elliott Galloway, The Galloway School has been a symbol of inclusion and innovative learning since the 1960s. Now, faced with the threat of losing the iconic Gresham Building, community members, preservationists, Galloway family members and Chastain residents are tirelessly seeking to negotiate a consensus solution with elected officials and school administrators. Their goal is to preserve the historic structure while addressing both immediate and long-term concerns of the School.Opponents of the demolition have introduced alternative architectural plans by renowned alumnus David Finehirsh, a real estate developer with architectural and preservation experience. He recently worked to save a 135 year old landmarked church that faced similar plans of demolition. These plans address both financial and structural issues, and garner support from local Neighborhood Planning Unit leaders, the Chastain Park Civic Association, Chastain Park Conservancy, the Buckhead Heritage Society, and numerous others as a“proof of concept”.While school officials have falsely alleged to the Galloway community that the new design by GASP " is purely focused on the preservation of the Gresham building." This adversarial stance by the School has led to a stalemate with community groups seeking to reach a mutual agreement, The Galloway School currently operates under a Special Use permit that allows the School to exceed restrictions for lot coverage, parking, height, enrollment, etc. Any modifications to the campus would require addressing conflicts with current R-3 Residential District Regulations.On June 4th, the local Neighborhood Planning Unit (NPU-A) will vote on the Special Public Interest (SPI) District ordinance but will impose conditions related to height limitations and historic character. An“SPI” is meant to promote and protect neighborhoods from wanton development. This SPI (#26) would be the first in the City to cater to the needs of a single property owner and set a precedent that would have significant ramifications on all zoning matters. Following this, the Atlanta Zoning Review Board (ZRB) will cast its vote on SPI- 26 two days later on June 6th.With these crucial dates approaching, GASP is urging supporters to voice their concerns by writing letters to elected city officials and school administrators, urging them to reconsider the demolition of the cherished Gresham Building.For more information on Galloway Alumni and Supporters for Preservation (GASP), visit or sign the official petition at .

