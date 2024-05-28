Richmond Tech Founder Offers An Answer To Google My Business Shutdown

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Visibility is key in today's market. Our goal is to equip local businesses with the tools they need to maintain and enhance their online presence and capture the attention they need.” - Laticia AustinRICHMOND, VA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the shutdown of Google My Business, tech founder, Laticia Austin of The Mobile Sophisticate , steps into the void for local businesses with an affordable solution to ensure they continue to thrive online.



Austin, founder and CEO of The Mobile Sophisticate, introduces the $1,000 Website to help small businesses maintain a strong online presence. This new offer is designed specifically for small businesses that need to move quickly.



“Visibility is key in today's market,” Austin said.“Our goal is to equip local businesses with the tools they need to maintain and enhance their online presence and capture the attention they need.”



Google made the announcement in March that on June 10 it will turn off more than 21.7 million single-page websites created through its service. Many small businesses in Richmond, especially local brick-and-mortar businesses, relied on their Google My Business (GMB) web page for their web presence instead of having a website.



The $1,000 Website package was designed to meet the varied needs of small businesses and includes:



-- A Five-Page Website: Professionally designed pages including Home, About, Services, Blog, and Contact, using content provided by the business.

-- Social Links Integration: Customers can easily connect with the business across all major social platforms.

-- Custom Social Media Covers: Tailored designs for Facebook, Instagram, and X to enhance brand consistency and engagement.

-- Contact Form Setup and Appointment Booking: Essential tools for businesses to manage customer interactions and appointment scheduling.

-- Opt-In/Pop-Up Features: Designed to improve lead capture and customer retention.



After the June 10 deadline, visitors to the former Google My Business sites will encounter a "page not found" error. The end of GMB in just a few weeks means businesses need to move fast to redefine their digital strategies and presence.



“We understand the urgency, and we are here to help,” Austin added.“Our team is ready to transform this challenge into an opportunity for growth and enhanced visibility.”



About The Mobile Sophisticate

Founded by tech entrepreneur Laticia Austin, The Mobile Sophisticate specializes in developing cutting-edge mobile applications and software technology to support and scale local businesses. With a mantra of“If you can dream it, we can build it,” the company stands as a beacon of innovation and support for entrepreneurs integrating technology into their business models.



Contact: Laticia Austin

Email: ...

Phone: 804-414-8288



