Elon Musk's AI Startup Attracts $6 Billion In Funding

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The startup of American billionaire Elon Musk in the field ofartificial intelligence (AI), xAI, raised $ 6 billion during aSeries B financing round with the support of venture investorsAndreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, Azernews reports.

The money will be used to bring the first xAI products tomarket, create advanced infrastructure and accelerate research anddevelopment of future technologies.

"We will announce many more in the coming weeks," Musk wrote ina post on X in response to the funding announcement.

The race in the field of artificial intelligence is gainingmomentum: several investors have signed large checks for startupsthat seek to compete with market leaders such as OpenAI.

Although xAI did not say how much it was valued after the lastround of financing, other media previously suggested that thecompany would be valued at between $18 and $24 billion.