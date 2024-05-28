National Bank Of Kyrgyzstan Cuts Refinancing Rate From 11% To 9%

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Board of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan has decided tolower the refinancing rate from 11 percent to 9 percent, Azernews reports.

According to the bank, inflation is continuing to decline in thecountry. In May 2024, the annual growth rate of consumer prices was4.4 percent, compared to 7.3 percent in December 2023. It is notedthat within the inflation structure, the growth rates of foodprices are steadily decreasing, partly due to the gradual declinein global food prices.

Meanwhile, economic activity in Kyrgyzstan continues to showstrong growth. From January through April 2024, the real GDP growthrate was 7.4 percent. The main contributions to economic growthcame from the construction and service sectors. A significantexpansion of investment activity in fixed capital has driven growthin the construction sector. In the service sector, growth isobserved primarily in retail and wholesale trade.

The interbank money market remains stable, with the bankingsystem maintaining a high level of excess liquidity in the nationalcurrency, creating conditions for further expansion of credit tothe real sector of the economy. Flexibility in the exchange ratepersists in the domestic foreign exchange market.