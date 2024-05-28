New Earth-Like Exoplanet Discovered Just 40 Light-Years Away

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Astronomers have discovered a potentially habitable Earth-likeexoplanet, Gliese 12b, situated 40 light years away, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

International teams using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet SurveySatellite (TESS) published their findings last Thursday in theMonthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, opening upexciting possibilities in the search for extraterrestrial life andunderstanding planetary habitability.

Scientists have confirmed "Gliese 12b," an exoplanet orbiting a"cool red dwarf star every 12.76 days within the habitable zone (orGoldilocks Zone)," with an "estimated surface temperature of 42°C(107°F)," which could support "liquid water."

At only "40 light-years away," Gliese 12b has been described asone of the "the nearest, transiting, temperate, Earth-size worldlocated to date," with a radius just "1.0 times" that of Earth,making it "one of the smallest exoplanets discovered."

The study also revealed that Gliese 12b receives "less radiationthan Venus" but might have "a similar surface temperature" due topotential atmospheric differences.

Studying this planet could provide insights into why Earth andVenus, despite similarities, have such contrasting environments,according to the article.

While the size and location suggest potential habitability, thepresence or composition of Gliese 12b's atmosphere remains unknown,astronomers are reportedly planning to use advanced telescopes likethe James Webb Space Telescope to study the planet's atmosphere,which could reveal its "composition and suitability for life."

The discovery of Gliese 12b marks a significant step forward inthe search for habitable exoplanets and our understanding ofplanetary system formation.

It fuels our imagination and inspires the development oftechnologies that might one day allow us to visit our cosmicneighbors.