Kyrgyzstan's FM To Pay Working Visit To Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Zheenbek Kulubaev willpay a working visit to Italy, Azernews reports.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visitwill take place at the invitation of the Vice Prime Minister andMinister of Foreign Affairs of Italy, Antonio Tajani, from May28–30, 2024.

During the visit, Kulubaev will participate in the "Central Asia- Italy" ministerial meeting and hold bilateral meetings withofficial representatives of Italy.

To note, the "Central Asia - Italy" meeting is scheduled to takeplace in Rome on May 29, 2024, with the participation of the fiveCentral Asian countries: Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan,Kyrgyzstan, and Turkmenistan. The previous meeting of this kind washeld in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in December 2021.