Chinese Company Eyes Launching Leather Processing In Tajikistan's Khatlon

China's Fuxin Xinyida Agriculture & Industry Trade Company isinterested in establishing leather processing enterprises inTajikistan's Khatlon region, Azernews reports.

The region's administration claims that this goal was expressedduring a meeting between Davlatali Said, the Khatlon region head,and a delegation led by Gao Jong Tao, the head of FuxinXinyida.

The company leader stated that the delegation's goal is to buildleather and wool processing plants and greenhouses in Khatlon equipment is expected to arrive in June, starting factoryand greenhouse construction.

The region's strong bilateral relations with influential Chineseenterprises were brought up during the meeting.

"The Khatlon region views the development of regionalcooperation as a vital element in economic and trade advancement,investment attraction, and the implementation of moderntechnologies," Davlatali Said said.

The head of the region also informed the Chinese delegation thatin 2023 alone, Khatlon produced 1.140 million pieces of cattle andsmall livestock leather, along with 5,970 tons of wool.