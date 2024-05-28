Fitch Ratings To Rate Turkmenistan State Insurance Organization Internationally

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fitch Ratings will assign an international rating to the StateInsurance Organization of Turkmenistan, Azernews reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government ofTurkmenistan Hojamyrat Geldimyradov at a meeting of the Cabinet ofMinisters held.

The insurance company will receive an international rating underthe action plan for the 'Program of the President of Turkmenistanfor the socio-economic development of the country in2022-2028'.

Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings is an international rating agencyspecializing in assessing the creditworthiness and financialstability of various organizations, including corporations, banks,governments, and other financial institutions.

The agency aims to provide business intelligence to facilitateeffective decision-making and decrease business risks for itsclients.