Ukraine's Zelenskyy And Belgium PM Sign Security Pact

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine and Belgium on Tuesday struck a bilateral securityagreement including the delivery of 30 F-16 fighter jets, signedduring a Brussels meeting between Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelenskyy and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Azernews reports.

"The document includes at least 977 million euros in Belgianmilitary aid to Ukraine this year, as well as Belgium's commitmentto providing support over the course of the agreement's ten-yearterm", Zelenskyy said in a social media post.