France To Send New Weapons To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The French and Ukrainian defense ministers discussed the supplyof new weapons from Paris to Kyiv, French Defence MinisterSebastien Lecornu said on X, Azernews reports.

According to the post, Sébastien Lecornu and Ukrainian DefenseMinister Rustem Umerov discussed the supply of CAESAR howitzers andSCALP missiles to Kyiv as a result of the visit of French Chief ofthe Defence Staff Thierry Burkhard to Ukraine.