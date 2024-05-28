Burj Khalifa Painted In The Colors Of The Azerbaijani Flag

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Burj Khalifa, the tallest and the most fascinating building inDubai, the UAE was painted in the colors of the Azerbaijaniflag.

Azernews reports that this wonderful buildingof the UAE reflected the tricolor flag of our country on theoccasion of the Independence Day of Azerbaijan.

This skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is one of theworld's tallest structures with a total height of 829.8. m.

