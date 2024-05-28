Two Russian Drones Shot Down In Cherkasy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian drones were shot down in the Cherkasy region on Tuesday, and the "hunt" for one more is ongoing.

Ihor Taburets, head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The air raid alert in the Cherkasy region is in place. Two enemy UAVs were shot down in the region. The most important thing is that people are safe. In one case, windows were blown out in a private house in the Cherkasy district. Dry grass also caught fire. The hunt for the third Shahed is ongoing," Taburets wrote.

Photo: Joint Forces Command