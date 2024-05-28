Southern Defense Forces Repel 20 Russian Assaults In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven enemy attacks on the left bank of the Dnipro River near Krynky and nine attacks in the Orikhiv sector - near Staromaiorske and Mala Tokmachka.

According to Ukrinform, the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers carried out nine attacks, including eight in the Staromaiorske area and one in the Mala Tokmachka area. They were unsuccessful," the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, Russians made 11 unsuccessful assaults near the village of Krynky, suffered losses and retreated to their starting positions.

War update: Enemy most active inand Kupiansk sectors

The Ukrainian soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

Over the past day, 107 reconnaissance UAVs were spotted flying over the southern operational zone.

As Ukrinform reported, 115 combat engagements took place on the front lines yesterday.