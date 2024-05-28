Russians Hit Settlement In Donetsk Region With 1.5-Tonne Bomb

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday morning, Russian troops launched an air strike on Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, wounding three people, including a child.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk regional state administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"In the morning, the Russians dropped a 1.5-tonne high-explosive aerial bomb with unified gliding and correction module on the village. A child sustained light injuries and needs no hospitalization, while two wounded adults were taken to the hospital," the statement said.

According to Filashkin, about a hundred houses were damaged, three of which were almost destroyed. Firefighting is underway. Tomorrow, the Druzhkivka City Military Administration will start distributing construction materials.

The charity foundations Angels of Salvation and Acted will help overcome the consequences of the strike.

"In addition, an application has been made to international organizations that provide financial assistance - we expect that each affected family will receive a cash payment," the regional governor added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army killed one resident and injured three more in the Donetsk region on May 27.