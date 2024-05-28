Shmyhal: EUR 1.6B Raised For Czech-Led Initiative To Purchase Artillery Shells For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and a group of EU leaders met in Prague to discuss the implementation of the artillery initiative, which has already raised more than EUR 1.6 billion.

The prime minister said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“At the invitation of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, we arrived in Prague to participate in a broad working meeting to discuss Ukraine's needs together with the leaders of Poland, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and a representative of the United States. During the bilateral meeting with Mr. Fiala, we discussed the implementation of the artillery initiative, which has already raised more than EUR 1.6 billion. It is important for us that the ammunition is delivered in a timely, systematic and planned manner starting in June,” he wrote.

Zelensky, Belgian PM sign security agreement

Shmyhal noted that they had also discussed the possibility of Ukraine's use of partners' weapons to strike military targets inside Russia. He thanked the Prime Minister for support in this area.

Shmyhal added that the topics of discussions included joint production in the defense industry, joint efforts to increase pressure on Russia. They also discussed sanctions, the confiscation of Russian frozen assets, the Peace Formula, and other important issues of cooperation.

"We are grateful to the Czech Republic for its comprehensive support," Shmyhal said.

As reported by Ukrinform, yesterday, May 27, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with representatives of media countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and discussed in detail all the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram