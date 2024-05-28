General Staff: 76 Combat Engagements On Front, Pokrovsk Remains Hottest Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of combat engagements on the front has increased to 76, with the Pokrovsk sector remaining the hottest along the entire front line.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, publishing operational information as of 16:30 on Tuesday, May 28, according to Ukrinform.

In the Kharkiv sector, combat engagements are ongoing in the Lyptsi area.

The Russian army continues to destroy Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, by striking it with guided aerial bombs. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have dropped six aerial guided bombs on the city.

In this sector of the front, the Ukrainian defenders are strengthening their defenses and repelling enemy attacks.

In the Kupiansk sector, there were 14 combat clashes. Ten attempts by the Russian army to advance have already been repelled. Fighting is currently ongoing in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Nevske.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 out of 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebrianka Forest and Torske. No positions were lost. Two combat clashes are ongoing near Terny.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops have launched 20 attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces since the beginning of the day, 14 of them were repelled by the Ukrainian defenders, and the rest - near Novooleksandrivka and Progres - are still ongoing.

The Russian army attacked Yevhenivka with two guided aerial bombs. The invaders also struck Novoselivka Persha with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Russians are also deploying guided aerial bombs: four were dropped on Yelyzavetivka and three on Yevhenivka. Four combat clashes have occurred in this sector since the beginning of the day. One is still ongoing near Vodiane.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian troops continue to attack near Staromaiorske. Three enemy attacks have already been repelled, and one is ongoing. The defense forces control the situation.

In the Dnipro River sector, seven attempts by the Russian army to push back the units of the Defense Forces in the Krynky area failed. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the General Staff said that the intensity of fighting in the Pokrovsk sector had almost doubled.

Photo: 148th separate artillery brigade