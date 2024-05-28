Zelensky Visits Melsbroek Military Base Where Ukrainian Pilots Undergoing Training On F-16S

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his working visit to Belgium, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Melsbroek military base where servicemen are being trained.

That's according to the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

“During his working visit to Belgium, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Melsbroek military base. He viewed F-16 fighter jets and talked with Belgian pilot instructors and Ukrainian military personnel training there,” the report says.

As noted, President Zelensky was informed in detail about the combat characteristics and technical specifications of the aircraft, as well as about the training of Ukrainian pilots on the F-16s. The Belgian pilot instructors noted the high motivation of their Ukrainian colleagues.

President Zelensky also met with the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are undergoing training to maintain F-16s.

As reported, in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo signed a bilateral agreement on security and long-term support.

Photo: Ukrainian President's Office