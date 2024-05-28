Ukraine, Portugal Sign Bilateral Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lisbon, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro signed a bilateral Agreement on Security Cooperation.

That's according to the website of the Ukrainian president, Ukrinform reports.

“The agreement enshrines Portugal's commitment to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within the borders of 1991, including the territorial sea,” the report says.

In particular, Portugal will provide at least €126 million in military support this year.

It also reaffirms its participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Capability Coalition, and the large-caliber ammunition procurement program, demining efforts, and maritime security.

Specific provisions of the agreement are devoted to bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, the intelligence sector, the fight against organized crime and propaganda, and countering chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear risks.

According to the agreement, Ukraine and Portugal will coordinate and strengthen joint efforts to support our country on its way to NATO membership.

The section on political cooperation includes support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, bringing the aggressor to justice, strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation, and working together to establish a mechanism to compensate for loss, damage or injury caused by Russian aggression.

Portugal also commits to continue its participation in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and to contribute to the achievement of the objectives set out in the Framework Document of this Coalition.

Portugal has become the 12th country to sign a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine in furtherance of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on July 12 last year. Previously, Ukraine has signed bilateral agreements with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, and Belgium.