Russia Planning To Deploy Another 300,000 Troops Near Border With Ukraine - Umerov

Russia is preparing to deploy another 300,000 troops near the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said this in an interview with Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Moscow is planning a new offensive.

"Their objective is to open a new front in the north to start using all their manpower, firing power, against us, they are continuing with their objective to destroy the nation," he said.

At the same time, Umerov stressed that only half of the promised military aid and weapons supplied by its partners arrived on time.

"We are withstanding, but of course we need more weapons, we need more firing power, we need long-range missiles, not to allow them (Russians – ed.) to enter our state," Umerov said.

Umerov stressed Ukraine is grateful for the military aid and weapons supplied by its partners, but noted that each delay benefited only the Russian occupiers.

As reported, during an online address to the participants of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called on neighboring countries to close the sky over the western regions of Ukraine from their territory.