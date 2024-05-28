PM: Portugal Makes Every Effort To Involve As Many Countries As Possible In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Portugal is mobilising other countries to participate in the Peace Summit to be held next month in Switzerland and is actively supporting Ukraine's move towards NATO and EU membership.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lisbon on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister noted that he had discussed with Zelensk "the current situation on the battlefield" and "the assistance that Ukraine needs to defend peace, democracy and all human rights".

According to Montenegro, the parties discussed the preparation of a peace conference in Switzerland, which should aim to achieve a just peace "to proclaim peace based on the formula presented by President Zelensky". The prime minister noted that the Portuguese delegation to the forum would be headed by his country's president.

Portugal is also doing a lot of work to attract other countries, particularly those that speak Portuguese, to participate in the forum.

Montenegro stressed that Portugal supports Ukraine at all levels, "because this is a war for our future, for Europe, in the name of democracy."

According to him, the parties discussed military, political, financial and humanitarian assistance.

The prime minister stressed that Ukraine and Portugal had signed an agreement confirming bilateral cooperation in political, security, economic, cultural, and scientific spheres and providing for measures "to enable Ukraine to defend itself and restore its territorial integrity."

According to the prime minister, Portugal is to allocate EUR 200 million in aid to Ukraine this year.

He noted that his country has provided Ukraine with Leopards, armoured vehicles, ambulances, artillery systems, and is participating in a Czech initiative to supply ammunition. Portugal is also involved in training Ukrainian pilots for F-16 aircraft.

"We want to speed up the assistance to Ukraine," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, Portugal and Ukraine signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation.

Photo: OP