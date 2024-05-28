Zelensky: Ukraine And Portugal Will Cooperate For Decades

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The cooperation between Ukraine and Portugal is planned for decades. We are talking about the restoration of Ukraine, medicine, and demining, and the use of frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine after the victory is a good incentive for businesses to invest in joint projects.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a joint briefing with Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

"Two important agreements have been signed. First of all, I would like to say not even about the amount of money, this is open information, there is a serious powerful agreement and this is a ten-year agreement. This does not mean that there will be a war for 10 years, by no means. We are saying that these are truly strategic agreements. That is why it talks about restoration, humanitarian aid, medicine, rehabilitation, and demining," Zelensky said.

He recalled that the mined areas in Ukraine are larger than the territories of some European countries. Therefore, Ukraine and Portugal will work separately on the issue of demining.

The President also noted that it is important for Ukraine to know what the Armed Forces can get now or in the near future.

"What is important is what Ukraine can get now or actually tomorrow. It all depends on the partners. You can vote for a package and then it can take months to get it, so not everything depends on Ukraine, unfortunately. But we are grateful for the support packages and agreements," the Head of State stressed.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine is currently awaiting the delivery of additional air defence systems and missiles to them, but he did not disclose details. Supplies of artillery, armoured vehicles, etc. are also expected in the near future.

"As for tomorrow, this is a co-production of our defence industries. This is very important. I would also like us to work with other partners in the technological direction, in the direction of drones, robotic systems, electronic warfare systems, and we have raised this issue with the Portuguese side today," the President said.

In his opinion, the future belongs to technology, and it is necessary to invest in it.

Zelensky also noted that after the war is over, Russia's frozen assets will be spent on rebuilding Ukraine, so international partners are already considering investing in our country.

"You are helping us now, in times of war, so it is only fair that we rebuild together, and it will also be a big boost for your business," the President assured.

Ukraine,sign bilateral security agreement

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Portugal Luis Montenegro signed a bilateral agreement on security cooperation in Lisbon. The agreement enshrines Portugal's commitment to support Ukraine in restoring its territorial integrity within the 1991 borders, including the territorial sea. Portugal will provide at least EUR 126 million in military support this year. It also reaffirms its participation in the F-16 Coalition, the International Maritime Security Capabilities Coalition, as well as in the large-calibre ammunition procurement programme, mine action and maritime security efforts.

Portugal is the twelfth country with which Ukraine has signed a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the G7 Joint Declaration adopted in Vilnius on 12 July last year. Prior to this, Ukraine signed bilateral agreements with the UK, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain and Belgium.

Photo: Office of the President