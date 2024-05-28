Central Park Conducts A Hiring Drive, Aims To Recruit Children Of Servicemen And Ex-Servicemen

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurgaon, May 28, 2024: Central Park, a leading Gurgaon-based real estate developer owned by The Bakshi Group, a legacy name in infrastructure, hospitality, real estate, and automotive industries, proudly hosted a special HR Drive dedicated to supporting the children of servicemen and ex-servicemen of our national security.



This first-of-its-kind initiative was held in partnership with the Zila Sainik Board and was a resounding success with 100+ qualified applicants participating. With an aim to provide opportunities for the children of those who have dedicated and are dedicating their lives to the nation's security, this initiative furthers Central Park's commitment to social responsibility and their ongoing support for military families.



"This initiative marks another stride in our commitment to giving back to the community. With a current workforce of over 2,000 dedicated individuals, we're excited to expand our team by an additional 250 to 300 members in the coming year. The enthusiastic response and high-quality applicants at this HR-Drive has truly inspired us. It reaffirms our dedication to recruiting and retaining top talent while showcasing the transformative power of corporate social responsibility. We encourage other employers to explore similar initiatives that make a meaningful impact on the communities we serve," shared Anurag Joneja, CHRO of Central Park.



The initiative focused on recruiting candidates with qualifications in various fields, including Diploma Engineers in Civil, Electrical, and Mechanical disciplines, BTech and BE graduates, PGDBM and MBA holders, BSc in Agriculture, and those with Diplomas and bachelor's degrees in Hotel Management. Upon selection, Central Park will extend a wide range of beneficial perks including medical insurance, subsidised meals, and a thorough year-long training program to support their professional development.



About Central Park



Central Park is a leading Gurgaon-based real estate developer, part of The Bakshi Group- a legacy name in across infrastructure, hospitality, defense, real estate, and automotive industries. Known to offer a luxurious lifestyle, the brand has been providing an extraordinary experience through concept-based luxury homes and 5-star hospitality services. Central Park transcends mere housing as they aspire to provide clients with superior infrastructure, modern facilities that match their aspirations, a safe and secure living environment, and a refreshing ambience with each project. They've inspired the real estate world with their dedication and values, offering a luxurious lifestyle like no other. Key projects within Central Park include Central Park at Golf Course Road, Central Park Resorts, Central Park The Room and Central Park Flower Valley, (which further includes The Orchard, Aqua Front Towers, The Room, Fleur Villas, Cerise Floors, Clover Floors, and Mikasa Plots).

