Qatar Launches Campaign To Send Food Parcels To Gaza From Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- Qatari Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim Al Thani and General Supervisor of Qatar Charity's office in Jordan Saleh Al Marri participated in the launch of Qatar Charity's campaign to send food parcels to the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).The Qatari aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, through Qatar Charity, includes 10,000 food parcels that are expected to benefit approximately 50,000 beneficiaries.The parcels contain basic foodstuffs that are sufficient for one family for a whole month.During the launch of the campaign, Ambassador Al Thani emphasized the importance of providing aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, noting that "it is a humanitarian duty that we always carry out through constant coordination with our brothers in Jordan," pointing to the importance of the efforts provided by Qatari humanitarian institutions in Jordan, which aim to serve the common interests between Jordan and Qatar.