Jordan, Brazil Foreign Ministers Talk Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Madrid, May 28 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi expressed in a phone call with Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira Jordan's solidarity after floods in Brazil that killed scores and displaced thousands.Safadi conveyed the condolences of His Majesty King Abdullah II to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and the Brazilian people for the victims of the floods, offering the Kingdom's support.Safadi and Vieira discussed the efforts made to stop the Israeli war against Gaza and the humanitarian catastrophe it continues to exacerbate.He praised Brazil for calling for an end to the war on Gaza and supporting the Palestinian right to freedom and statehood, noting Brazil's important role in standing against the war and alongside the Palestinian people during its presidency of the UN Security Council in October of last year 2023.The top diplomats had three phone calls since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.