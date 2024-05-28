Doctors At Al-Awda Hospital Plead For Medicine, Fuel Amid Severe Shortage

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 28 (Petra) -- Acting Director of Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza Muhammad Salha said the Israeli army has laid a siege on the hospital for the tenth day in a row since Israel started its operation in Jabalia Camp.According to a statement issued Monday, Salha urged international organisations and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to "intervene urgently" and bring water, food and medical supplies to the only hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.Salha added, "The hospital suffers from tough conditions and an acute shortage of medicine, medical supplies fuel and water."