Sterling Rises Against Dollar


5/28/2024 3:03:09 PM

London, May 28 (Petra) -- The pound sterling Tuesday rose against the US dollar and fell against the euro.
According to reports issued by British Financial Centres, the pound rose by 0.04 per cent against the dollar at $1.2776 and fell against the euro by 0.06 per cent at €1.1751.

Jordan News Agency

