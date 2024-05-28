JSMO, Yemeni Envoy Talk Quality Control Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) - Director General of Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO), Abeer Zuhair, affirmed the organization's readiness to provide its expertise to Yemen by training and upgrading the workers' capabilities of Yemen Standardization Metrology & Quality Control Organization (YSMO).During her meeting on Tuesday with Yemeni Ambassador to Jordan, Dr. Jalal Ibrahim Faqira, Zuhair discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation to support YSMO, train its workers, and exchange expertise in the standardization and quality fields.Zuhair also expressed the JSMO's readiness to harness its capabilities and human and technical resources to serve the Yemeni side, stressing the "depth of the historic" bilateral relations.Meanwhile, the envoy praised the JSMO's "scientific" progress and its role in protecting the citizens' health and safety, expressing hope that the organization would provide its expertise to its Yemeni counterparts.