Czech President Visits Petra

Petra, May 28 (Petra) -- President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel and Tuesday visited the ancient city of Petra along with an accompanying delegation.Pavel toured Petra's archaeological and tourist sites, especially the Siq and the Byzantine Church.The head of the delegation of honour, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Qaisi, discussed Petra as a prominent site that attracts tourists and that it is on the UNESCO World Heritage List.The Chair of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Tourism Development Region Authority, Fares Braizat, discussed the Authority's efforts to preserve the city and improve the tourism experience.