Holiday Vacation Rentals Now Offers Luxury And Premium Rental Properties On Homes & Villas By Marriott Bonvoy

- Alan HammondHARBOR SPRINGS, MICHIGAN, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday Vacation Rentals Now Offers Luxury and Premium Rental Properties on Homes & Villas by Marriott BonvoyHarbor Springs, MI, May 23, 2024 – Holiday Vacation Rentals a premiere resource for Northern Michigan cottage, condominium and fine home rentals, today announced that select rental properties will be available on Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy starting May 23, 2024Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is a curated and growing collection of 140,000+ premium and luxury whole home rentals located in 10,000+ prime destinations around the world. Leveraging Marriott International's decades of delivering exceptional hospitality experience, each home is professionally managed and meets the company's design, cleanliness, safety and amenity standards. The platform is also part of the award-winning travel program Marriott Bonvoy, enabling members to earn and redeem points for all stays.Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy will feature Holiday Vacation Rentals homes in several markets across Northern Michigan, including Harbor Springs, Petoskey, Good Hart, Cross Village, Glen Arbor and Cheboygan.LeBear Luxury Resort, in Glen Arbor, offers year-round luxury with views of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore which was voted by Good Morning America to be the“Most Beautiful Place in America.” LeBear offers fourteen private residences that all overlook Lake Michigan. Each residence is elegantly furnished with two bedrooms, two or three bathrooms, a private deck and gourmet kitchen. Owners and guests enjoy the indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, sauna, private beach and so much more.Holiday Vacation Rentals has multiple premier homes in the private Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club. Each home offers exceptional views of golf courses, woods, or rolling meadows and ponds.Aloha Lake Home is on the northeast shore of Mullett Lake with some of the most spectacular sunsets on the lake. Guests enjoy the crackling firepit on the private lakefront property complete with a swimming dock.From condos near Northern Michigan's best ski hills, private waterfront homes to secluded cabins, Holiday Vacation Rentals offers a multitude of options for all travel itineraries.Before being added to the Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, Holiday Vacation Rentals rental properties were audited and reviewed by Marriott International to meet the company's high standards for regulation, design and amenities.“Holiday Vacation Rentals is pleased to be an affiliate partner with Homes & Villas by Marriott,” says Managing Director, Alan Hammond.“We look forward to the value Homes & Villas by Marriott will provide to property owners and guests.”Hallmarks of Homes & Villas by Marriott service, which will be adopted Holiday Vacation Rentals include:.24/7 support.24-hour check-in either in-person or through a touch keypad.High speed Wi-Fi.Premium bed linens and towels.Kitchen essentials.Professional cleaning pre and post stay.Private Beachfront access.Guest access to Birchwood Farms Golf & Country Club where guests have access to three premier golf courses, racquet sports, bocce, heated swimming pool, fitness center and several Club restaurants.Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy is the premiere booking platform for customers that prefer premium and luxury rental offerings that prioritize consistency, quality and unparalleled loyalty through the travel loyalty program, Marriott Bonvoy. The platform's curated selection of homes connects travelers to thousands of rental properties around the world with space for guests to enjoy their most treasured travel moments including home-cooked dinners with extended family, lawn games in the backyard or celebrating a milestone birthday with family and friends.Connect with @HomesandVillasbyMarriott on Instagram and LinkedIn

