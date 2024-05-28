(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EnergyAid Opens Eighth Office in San Bernardino, Expanding Reach in the Inland Empire

- Will JohnsonSAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EnergyAid , a leader in solar service solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its eighth office in San Bernardino . This strategic expansion will enhance EnergyAid's capacity to serve the Inland Empire, reinforcing its position as California's largest and most reputable solar service company.The new San Bernardino office marks a significant milestone in EnergyAid's growth, enabling the company to offer even more comprehensive support and faster response times to the residents and businesses in the Inland Empire. With this expansion, EnergyAid continues its mission to provide exceptional solar service and maintenance, ensuring optimal performance and longevity for solar installations across the region."We are thrilled to open our newest office in San Bernardino," said Will Johnson, co-founder and SVP - Corporate Affairs. "This office is crucial in our efforts to support the growing demand for solar energy solutions in the Inland Empire. By being closer to our customers, we can deliver faster service and more personalized support, solidifying our reputation as the go-to solar service provider in California."The San Bernardino office will house a team of highly skilled technicians and support staff, all dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and customer satisfaction. This expansion aligns with EnergyAid's commitment to fostering sustainable energy practices and contributing to California's renewable energy goals.EnergyAid's continued growth is a testament to its unwavering dedication to innovation, quality, and customer-centric service. As the company broadens its footprint, it remains focused on its core values of integrity, excellence, and community involvement.With seven offices already thriving in California and Arizona, the addition of the San Bernardino location underscores EnergyAid's leadership in the solar industry. The company's comprehensive range of services, including installation, maintenance, and repair, ensures that customers receive the best possible support for their solar energy systems.For more information about EnergyAid and its services, please visitAbout EnergyAidFounded by industry veterans, EnergyAid is committed to providing top-tier solar service solutions. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and sustainable practices, EnergyAid has become the largest solar service company in California, serving thousands of clients across multiple states. The company specializes in solar service, maintenance, repair, and technology integration, helping customers maximize the efficiency and longevity of their solar systems.Contact:Will JohnsonSVP - Corporate AffairsEnergyAidPhone: 877-787-0607Email: ...

