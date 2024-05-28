Recover Physical Therapy Introduces Dry Needling For Musculoskeletal Conditions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chaise BennettSLIDELL, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recover Physical Therapy , led by Chaise Bennett , is now offering dry needling as a treatment option for various musculoskeletal conditions, including tension headaches, neck and back pain, tennis elbow, and plantar fasciitis. Dry needling, similar to acupuncture, utilizes specially designed protocols to address these conditions effectively.Chaise Bennett, owner of Recover Physical Therapy, explains the significance of incorporating dry needling into the clinic's array of treatment options. "Dry needling provides an effective approach to managing and alleviating pain associated with musculoskeletal conditions. It targets trigger points and muscle knots, promoting healing and improving function," said Bennett.Understanding Dry NeedlingDry needling involves the insertion of thin, sterile needles into specific points in the muscles. These points, known as trigger points, are areas of tightness and tenderness that can cause pain and discomfort. By targeting these trigger points, dry needling helps release muscle tension, improve blood flow, and promote healing.The technique differs from acupuncture in that it is based on modern Western medicine principles and research, rather than traditional Chinese medicine. While both practices use thin needles, dry needling focuses on treating musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction.Conditions Treated with Dry NeedlingRecover Physical Therapy offers dry needling as a treatment option for a range of musculoskeletal conditions. Some of the key conditions that can benefit from dry needling include:Tension Headaches: Chronic tension headaches often stem from tight muscles in the neck and upper back. Dry needling can help alleviate these headaches by releasing muscle tension and improving blood flow to the affected areas.Neck and Back Pain: Muscle knots and tightness in the neck and back can cause significant discomfort and limit mobility. Dry needling targets these knots, reducing pain and improving function.Tennis Elbow: Also known as lateral epicondylitis, tennis elbow is characterized by pain and inflammation in the tendons of the elbow. Dry needling can help reduce pain and promote healing by targeting trigger points in the forearm muscles.Plantar Fasciitis: This condition involves inflammation of the plantar fascia, a thick band of tissue that runs across the bottom of the foot. Dry needling can help reduce pain and inflammation, improving mobility and function.The Dry Needling ProcessThe dry needling process begins with a thorough assessment by a trained physical therapist. This assessment helps identify the specific trigger points and areas of muscle tightness that need to be addressed. The therapist then inserts thin, sterile needles into these trigger points.Patients may experience a brief, mild discomfort as the needles are inserted, but this sensation typically subsides quickly. The needles are left in place for a short period, usually between 10 to 30 minutes, depending on the condition being treated. During this time, patients may feel a slight twitch or cramping sensation as the muscles respond to the treatment.After the needles are removed, patients may experience some soreness or bruising in the treated areas. This is a normal response and typically resolves within a few days. The physical therapist may also provide additional exercises and stretches to complement the dry needling treatment and promote further healing.Benefits of Dry NeedlingDry needling offers several benefits for individuals with musculoskeletal conditions:Pain Relief: By targeting trigger points and muscle knots, dry needling can help reduce pain and discomfort associated with various conditions.Improved Function: Releasing muscle tension and improving blood flow can enhance mobility and overall function, making it easier for patients to perform daily activities.Accelerated Healing: Dry needling promotes the body's natural healing processes, helping to reduce inflammation and encourage tissue repair.Non-Invasive: Unlike surgical interventions, dry needling is a minimally invasive treatment option with a low risk of complications.Expert Care and Customized TreatmentRecover Physical Therapy is committed to providing expert care and customized treatment plans for each patient. The addition of dry needling to the clinic's services allows for a more comprehensive approach to managing musculoskeletal conditions.Each dry needling treatment plan is tailored to the individual's specific needs and goals. The physical therapists at Recover Physical Therapy are trained in the latest dry needling techniques and protocols, ensuring that patients receive safe and effective care.ConclusionDry needling is a valuable addition to the range of treatments offered at Recover Physical Therapy. This technique provides an effective approach to managing pain and improving function for individuals with various musculoskeletal conditions. By targeting trigger points and muscle knots, dry needling promotes healing and enhances overall quality of life.

