Gaming Stocks In Play - Gamestop Corp. (NYSE: GME) Rally Back On Following Funding

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME ). The famous meme stock has investors back in as the stock runs following funding news. This morning the stock is trading at $23.74, rising $4.74, up 24.95% on over 36 million shares.

Last week GameStop announced that it has completed its previously disclosed "at-the-market" equity offering program.

GameStop disclosed on May 17, 2024 that it filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission to offer and sell up to a maximum amount of 45,000,000 shares of its common stock from time to time through the ATM Program. The Company sold the maximum number of shares registered under the ATM Program for aggregate gross proceeds (before commissions and offering expenses) of approximately $933.4 million.

GameStop intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program for general corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions and investments.

