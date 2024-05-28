Solar Stocks On The Move Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) Soars On Signing 1.95-Megawatt Project

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, reports on trading for Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY ) a leading provider of sustainable solar energy and backup power to households and small business.

The stock is trading at $0.3271,gaining 0.1490 , up 83.8020% on volume of over 500 million shares, The stock had a morning high of 0.4180.

for Pineapple Energy Inc just announced its New York-based subsidiary SUNation signed a 1.95-megawatt project. SUNation will begin work on this large-scale commercial installation in early July. The project, to be installed on a large industrial building in New York, will feature an expedited installation.

The developer has more than 200 MW of energy in their projected renewables pipeline nationally. They chose SUNation due to their extensive interconnection knowledge in the State of New York as well as their successful track record of delivering projects on time and on budget.

"Projects of this size and complexity can take years to develop. This project went from first contact to execution in a matter of months. This developer knew exactly what they wanted and who they wanted to work with. Congratulations to my SUNation Commercial and Industrial team for the herculean effort to meet the requirements of this project," said Scott Maskin, Interim CEO of Pineapple Energy and SUNation Founder.

